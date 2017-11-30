Carl W. von Buelow, age 92 of Clinton passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2017.

He was born in Alhambra, CA on March 2, 1925 to the late Ernst and Anna Marie Stybr von Buelow. He was married in 1954 to Alice Cecile Rankin . Carl was a member of the St. Therese Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where he was very active in Sierra Club and as a Lector and Extraordinary minster and Perpetual Adoration coordinator. He was graduated from the University of Southern California and was a member of Delta Sigma Phi. Carl was also active in the Great Smoky Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He was the President and Founder of Bulow Industries. In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by, wife, Alice Rankin von Buelow; brothers, Ernst and John von Buelow; sister, Henriette Stemple.

Survived by:

Children…………….Peter David von Buelow and wife Leeta

Carl Eric von Buelow

Anna Marie von Buelow

Sister Mary Jacinta von Buelow, S.s.E.W

Grandchildren…….Carl, Jaspar, Pepin and wife Jennifer, Josef and wife Melissa with child, Stefan, Johannes and Francesco.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Saturday, December 2, 2017 from 9:30-11:30AM. Carl’s Funeral Mass will be held at the St. Therese Catholic Church at 12:00 NOON following the visitation.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.