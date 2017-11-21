Campbell round-up nets dispatcher, fireman

Authorities in Campbell County spent much of Monday rounding up approximately 40 people indicted last week on drug and other charges following the conclusion of a year-long undercover operation.

Among those indicted last week is a man who had been working as a Jellico Police dispatcher and fireman. Robert Rookard is accused of selling drugs while on-duty.

In a release issued Monday, Sheriff Robbie Goins said that “The alleged activity of Robert Rookard who is a Police Dispatcher and Fireman with the city of Jellico will not stain the good name of the good employees, officers, fireman and leaders of Jellico. If he’s found guilty he will pay for his actions.”

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, drugs, money, vehicles and property has been collected in several search warrants. Authorities said they received citizen reports and worked with the District Attorney’s 8th Judicial Drug and Violent Crime Task Force to launch the investigation and the ensuing undercover operations.

The investigation and subsequent round-up was dubbed “Operation Thanksgiving Harvest.”Sheriff Goins said “Some folks haven’t lived long enough to celebrate another holiday because of drugs and our goal is to keep these alleged drug dealers in jail through the Thanksgiving Holiday.”

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s 8th Judicial Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, Tennessee Highway Patrol, LaFollette Police Department, Caryville Police Department, Jacksboro Police Department and the Jellico Police Department helped with the investigation.