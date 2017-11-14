Business burgled, detectives investigate

Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a burglary to a business that occurred late last week.

Friday morning, employees of Habanero’s Mexican Restaurant on Joe Owen Road called 911 after reporting to work and noticing that several items being used in a remodel of the business were missing.

Deputies arrived and quickly saw where a piece of plywood that had been covering one of the front doors of the restaurant had been kicked in. Once inside, the thief or thieves stole two-500-foot spools of electrical wire and several power tools, valued altogether at approximately $1000.

The business owner told deputies that he had left the restaurant at around 5:30 pm on Friday and that the theft was discovered by employees reporting for work at around 8:30 am Friday.

Physical evidence was collected at the scene and the case is under investigation.