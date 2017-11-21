Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and more people on the road increases the likelihood of a crash and, perhaps, a fatality. These deaths represent needless tragedies for families all across America. But even more tragic is that many of these fatalities could have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt.

The national Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time. seat belt awareness campaign helps remind Thanksgiving travelers and all drivers about the importance of buckling up – every trip – every time. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is joining in a national effort to send Thanksgiving travelers an important lifesaving reminder to Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time. Sheriff’s deputies will be out this Thanksgiving holiday to keep our roads and highways safe. This effort is supported by a grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

For more information about traveling safely during Thanksgiving, please visit: www.nhtsa.gov.