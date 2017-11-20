Home / Obituaries / Bonnie Jean Braden Long, age 86, of Briceville

Bonnie Jean Braden Long, age 86, of Briceville

Bonnie Jean Braden Long, age 86, of Briceville, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 17, 2017 at her residence. Bonnie was born in Anderson County, Tennessee on October 2, 1931 to the late William H. and Sally H. Braden. Bonnie was a member of Indian Bluff Church for 65 plus years. Bonnie loved her family, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. Bonnie enjoyed watching the squirrels and birds outside. In addition to her parents, Bonnie is preceded in death by her husband, William “Billy” Long, son, Glenis J. Long, grandson, Daniel Haun, and sisters: Cora Bailey, Wilma Hooks, Helen Mlinarcik, Vandalee Hensley, and Mary Williams.

Survivors:

Son                              David Long                                          Lake City

Daughters                   Sally Haun and Husband David         Claxton

                                    Sharon Hill and Husband Donald       Briceville

Brothers                      William “Dub” Braden                         Briceville

Sister                           Cleta Long                                           Briceville

5 Grandsons

3 Great Granddaughters

3 Great Grandsons

Several Nieces and Nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the Indian Bluff Baptist Church in Briceville.

Funeral Service: 1:00 PM, Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the Indian Bluff Baptist Church in Briceville with Rev. Jason Goins and Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.

Interment: To follow funeral service at Indian Bluff Cemetery in Briceville.

Hatmaker Funeral Home of Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

