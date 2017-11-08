Home / Obituaries / Beverly Jean Oliver, 85, of Kingston

Beverly Jean Oliver, 85, of Kingston

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 28 Views

Beverly Jean Oliver, 85, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Roane Medical Center. She was born February 14, 1932 in Ashtabula, Ohio and has been a resident of Roane County for the past 40 years. Beverly was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy & Wheel of Fortune. She loved traveling and eating out with her son, Tim. Preceded in death by her parents, Ramen and Katherine Young Swedenborg; daughter, Vickie Weber; grandson, Michael Weber; brothers, George & Dick Swedenborg; sister, Margaret Schweinle.

SURVIVORS

Children Karen Hart of Kingston

John Oliver & wife, Vickie of Pierpont, OH

Tim Oliver of Kingston

Jo-Ann Campbell of Oliver Springs

Robin Thornton & husband, Ron of Lenoir City

Todd Oliver of Big Stone Gap, VA

17 Grandchildren, 10 Great-grandchildren

Several extended family members and many friends

The family will receive friends 6:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with memorial service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Sue Lynn Johnson officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Robert Leon “RL” Braden, age 44, of Rocky Top

Robert Leon “RL” Braden, age 44, of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved