Beverly Jean Oliver, 85, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Roane Medical Center. She was born February 14, 1932 in Ashtabula, Ohio and has been a resident of Roane County for the past 40 years. Beverly was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy & Wheel of Fortune. She loved traveling and eating out with her son, Tim. Preceded in death by her parents, Ramen and Katherine Young Swedenborg; daughter, Vickie Weber; grandson, Michael Weber; brothers, George & Dick Swedenborg; sister, Margaret Schweinle.

SURVIVORS

Children Karen Hart of Kingston

John Oliver & wife, Vickie of Pierpont, OH

Tim Oliver of Kingston

Jo-Ann Campbell of Oliver Springs

Robin Thornton & husband, Ron of Lenoir City

Todd Oliver of Big Stone Gap, VA

17 Grandchildren, 10 Great-grandchildren

Several extended family members and many friends

The family will receive friends 6:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with memorial service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Sue Lynn Johnson officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.