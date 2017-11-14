ASAP, WBIR teaming up for Drug Take Back event at CPD

As we have previously reported, drug-related deaths in Anderson County have increased by more than 125 percent from 2010 to 2016. That information was released earlier this year as part of a report from the Knox County Medical Examiners Office, which also oversees Anderson County.

In 2010, 14 people died from drug-related deaths in Anderson County. In 2016, that figure more than doubled to 32 deaths. Statistics show those deaths are increasingly affecting younger users.

Our partners at WBIR-TV and our friends at Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention–or ASAP–of Anderson County will hold a drug take back event today (Tuesday, November 14th) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Clinton Police Department headquarters.

If you cannot make it to today’s event at the CPD, you can take medicine to one of the five convenient permanent disposal bins located at the following locations which are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Clinton Police Department, 125 W. Broad Street, Clinton

Norris Police Department, 9 West Circle Road, Norris

Oak Ridge Police Department, 200 S. Tulane Avenue, Oak Ridge

Oliver Springs Police Department, 701 Main Street, Oliver Springs

Rocky Top Police Department, 104 Lawson Street, Rocky Top

The following medications will be accepted for disposal:

Prescription medications (unwanted, expired, unused)

Antibiotics/steroids

Cold and flu medications

Vitamins/herbal supplements

Pet medications

Medication Samples

Medicated ointments/lotions

Unused sharps (epinephrine, unused pricking devices)

These items wwill not be accepted for disposal:

Business waste

Used needles and other sharps

Used needles and other sharps should be disposed by placing the sharps/needles in a sealed plastic container and placing it with your household waste.

By dropping them off at the take-back event or in one of the 24-hour-a-day receptacles, you help prevent abuse of your medications and ensure that your medications are properly disposed of and do not end up in the water supply or in landfills.