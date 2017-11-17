Arettia Bean age 81, of Clinton passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at her residence with her family by her side. Arettia was a member Moran Baptist Church. Throughout her life Arettia loved to cook and was known for her delicious pumpkin pies she made during the Christmas holidays. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Lucille Watson; sons, Kenneth, Virgil and Billy Joe Bean; brother, Clyde Watson; sister, Rosemary Barrett.

She is survived by:

Loving husband…………….. Kenneth Bean

Grandson……………………. Robin Wayne & wife Brittany

Son…………………………… Clyde Bean & wife Christina

Daughter………………… Arettia Wayne

Brother…………………. Bud Watson

Several grandchildren, great grandchildren nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with her funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her burial will be 1:00 pm, Monday at Anderson Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com