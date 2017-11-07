Home / Obituaries / Anna J. Neal, age 78, of Kingston

Anna J. Neal, age 78, of Kingston

Anna J. Neal, age 78, of Kingston passed away Sunday, November 5, 2017 at Parkwest Medical Center. She was born December 23, 1938 in Raceland, Kentucky. She retired from the public school system where she had worked as a school custodian. Among her favorite things to do was going shopping and watching television church with Jimmy Swaggart. She loved her two dogs as if they were her babies. Preceded in death by her parents, John & Fannie Mae Patrick Jenkins; daughter, Joan Gauthier; brothers, Vernon & William Jenkins; sisters, Elsie Coburn & Helen Sturgill.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband
James C. Neal of Kingston

Children
Brenda Tuggle & husband, Michael of Livonia, Michigan
Delores Sturgill of Kingston
Sandra Slone & husband, Roger of Tecumseh, Michigan
Terry Neal & wife, Linda of Murfreesboro

Many Grandchildren & Great-Grandchildren

Brothers
Clarence Jenkins of Flatwoods, KY
John Jenkins, Jr., & wife, Pauline of Flatwoods, KY
Bennie Ray Jenkins & wife, Emily of Fairborn, OH

Sisters
Judy Prichard of Westland, MI
Mary Mabry of Columbus, OH

Sisters-in-law
Shirley Mingle of Woodbury
Sue Henson of Murfreesboro
Paulette Mullins of Murfreesboro

Precious Baby Maltese
Sugar

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 2:00 pm, Thursday, November 9, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 2:00 pm, in the chapel. Interment will follow the service at Roane Memorial Gardens. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

