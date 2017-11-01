The American Cancer Society is hosting the 6th Night of Hope Dinner in Anderson County on Thursday, November 9th at the 205 Main in Clinton at 6:30 PM. The dinner will feature special guest, Maria Cornelius who is a breast cancer survivor and author of, “The Final Season – The Perseverance of Pat Summitt.”
Home / Community Bulletin Board / American Cancer Society ‘Night of Hope’ Dinner next week
Check Also
Clinton American Legion Post 172 to meet November 13th
Clinton American Legion Post 172 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 pm on Nov 13th …