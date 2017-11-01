Home / Community Bulletin Board / American Cancer Society ‘Night of Hope’ Dinner next week

American Cancer Society ‘Night of Hope’ Dinner next week

Jim Harris 51 mins ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 15 Views

The American Cancer Society is hosting the 6th Night of Hope Dinner in Anderson County on Thursday, November 9th at the 205 Main in Clinton at 6:30 PM. The dinner will feature special guest, Maria Cornelius who is a breast cancer survivor and author of, “The Final Season – The Perseverance of Pat Summitt.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clinton American Legion Post 172 to meet November 13th

Clinton American Legion Post 172 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 pm on Nov 13th …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved