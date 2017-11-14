Acting job fools no one, man jailed

An Anderson County man was jailed Thursday afternoon despite his best efforts at acting.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy, Corporal Denver Waddell reported that he was on routine patrol at around 1:45 pm Thursday on Batley Road when he spotted the driver of a Nissan pickup truck not wearing his seat belt. When he tried to pull the truck over, the driver, later identified as Benjamin Finney, refused to pull over and instead sped off in an attempt to elude the deputy.

The pursuit traveled on Batley to Old Batley and then on to Oliver Springs Highway, where Waddell says that Finney “accelerated to a high rate of speed passing oncoming traffic in a reckless manner.”

The pickup abruptly turned into a driveway and the driver fled on foot, leaving behind a passenger who was detained for questioning.

While the deputy was speaking to the passenger, Finney breathlessly ran up to the deputy’s patrol car and said that his brother had been driving the pickup and that he had seen it pull into the driveway and came to see what was up. Waddell immediately recognized him as the driver of the truck that had fled and took him into custody, at which time Finney reportedly said he had fled because his driver’s license was revoked and because he had borrowed the truck from his mother without her permission.

He was charged with evading arrest and driving on a revoked license and cited for reckless driving as well as violating the seat belt and financial responsibility laws.