ACSD warns residents of jury duty scam

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department has one again received reports of a familiar scam making the rounds in the county, namely the jury duty scam we have reported on before.

Residents of the Oak Ridge area have received calls from someone saying that they have missed jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest.  The caller goes on to say that the warrant can be dismissed if they make a payment over the phone.

The Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone that this is a scam and that law enforcement agencies and court clerk’s offices do not make such calls.

Both the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Oak Ridge Police Department are investigating.

Anyone having information on this latest scam is asked to call the Sheriff’s Communications Center at 865-457-2414.

