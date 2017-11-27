ACSD, TBI probing fatal Sunday shooting

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department and the TBI are investigating the shooting death of a man late Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 5 pm Sunday, the ACSD says that deputies were called to a report of a shooting at a location on Back Half Moon Road in the Frost Bottom community. When they arrived, deputies reported that 62-year-old Buford Glenn Phillips had been shot and killed.

Few details have been made available and there has been no word yet on potential suspects or a possible motive.

Special agents from the TBI responded to assist Sheriff’s detectives as they investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting.

As soon as more information becomes available, we will pass it along yo you on the air and online.