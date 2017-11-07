ACSD reminds churches about safety, security training

For several years now, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department has held Church Safety & Security seminars to help church leaders and parishioners learn ways to keep their congregations safe.

The need for these types of seminars was only reinforced when a gunman walked into a small church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday afternoon and shot and killed 26 people and wounded dozens more before taking his own life after being pursued by an armed Good Samaritan.

In a statement issued Monday, ACSD Chief Deputy Mark Lucas writes: “Every house of worship, no matter how large or small, and no matter the location, must prepare for this type of attack. For the last several years, we have sponsored Church Safety & Security seminars for area worship centers. Our Church Safety & Security Seminar presents up-to-date information to assist congregations in church safety and will assist those that are just beginning to prepare or those seeking to improve readiness.”

The ACSD was already in the process of organizing a large safety and security seminar for next spring that would include members and leaders of several area houses of worship, but say that in light of Sunday’s tragedy, “congregations who desire to know what they can do immediately are encouraged to contact [the ACSD’s] Crime Prevention Officer, Deputy David Massengill, at 865-457-6255, extension 150, or by email at dmassengill@tnacso.net. Massengill leads the seminars, which have ranged in size from large, multi-church events to smaller, single-church events.

Like the rest of America, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department offers their sympathy and prayers for the families of the victims, and prayers for the recovery of the survivors.