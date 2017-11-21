ACSD has 2 drop-off sites for Toys For Rocky Top Tennessee Kids

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department will be serving as a drop off point for those who wish to donate toys to the Toys For Rocky Top Tennessee Kids program.
Collection boxes will be available at 2 locations for the Sheriff’s Department.
- Administrative Office – 101 South Main Street Suite 400 in Clinton
- Detention Facility – 308 Public Safety Lane in Clinton
Please donate an unwrapped toy of $10.00 or less at either of our locations.
Visit Toys For Rocky Top Tennessee Kids Facebook page for more information.
https://www.facebook.com/Toys-for-Rocky-Top-Tennessee-Kids-641885482577145/