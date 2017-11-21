Home / Community Bulletin Board / ACSD has 2 drop-off sites for Toys For Rocky Top Tennessee Kids

ACSD has 2 drop-off sites for Toys For Rocky Top Tennessee Kids

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 5 Views

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department will be serving as a drop off point for those who wish to donate toys to the Toys For Rocky Top Tennessee Kids program.

Collection boxes will be available at 2 locations for the Sheriff’s Department.

  • Administrative Office – 101 South Main Street Suite 400 in Clinton
  • Detention Facility – 308 Public Safety Lane in Clinton

Please donate an unwrapped toy of $10.00 or less at either of our locations.

Visit Toys For Rocky Top Tennessee Kids Facebook page for more information.

https://www.facebook.com/Toys-for-Rocky-Top-Tennessee-Kids-641885482577145/

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Recovery Support group to meet at Main Street Baptist in Rocky Top

A new Recovery Support Group will begin on Thursday November 30,th at Main Street Baptist Church, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved