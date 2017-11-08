AC’s Martin a Mr. Football semifinalist…here’s why

Anderson County junior quarterback Stanton Martin is a semifinalist for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards.

The awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of Tennessee high school football on Monday, November 27, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Martin led the Anderson County Mavericks to their first undefeated regular season (10-0). During the regular season, he completed 158 of 242 pass attempts, 65.9 percent, for 2770 yards, 41 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Martin also accounted for 588 yards on the ground and five touchdowns during the regular season.

He has a 4.3 grade point average and scored a 27 on the ACT.

Martin is a semifinalist in Division I, Class 4A. The other four semifinalists in that division and class are Cade Ballard of Greeneville, Kamron Hightower-Liggett of Marshall County, Michael Jamahl McGhee of Chattanooga Central, and Dontae Smith of Spring Hill.