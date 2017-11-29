AC’s Gillum Region Coach of the Year; Martin Region MVP

Tuesday, we gave you a look at the All Region 3-5A Football team for 2017. Today, we will take a look at the All Region 2-4A Team, which includes a bunch of Anderson County Mavericks.

Davey Gillum was recognized as Coach of the Year, while Stanton Martin stunned absolutely no one being named Region MVP for 2017. The Offensive Assistant Coach of the Year is AC OC Sean Jesse.

The Kicker of the Year award went to AC’s Clayton Utley, while Thomas Roberts and Trey Noe shared Offensive Lineman of the Year honors.

Making the All-Region First team were LB Ryan Moog, RB/LB Mason Phillips, LB Marquise Gallaher, WR/CB Dalton Wilson, WR Michael Carroll, LB Andrew hatmaker, S Chris Powell, OL Anthony Barbera, OL Blake Chapman and CB Austin Elliott.

The Mavericks went 10-0 to cap their first undefeated regular season in program history and won two more games in the playoffs before falling to Greeneville in the quarterfinal round. Martin, of course, was a finalist for the 2017 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award, losing out on that distinction to Greeneville’s Cade Ballard.

Congratulations to all of the student-athletes who have been recognized this week.