Home / Local Sports / ACHS QB Martin among 6 Knox-area Mr. Football finalists

ACHS QB Martin among 6 Knox-area Mr. Football finalists

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local Sports Leave a comment 9 Views

Anderson County High School quarterback Stanton Martin was named one of three finalists for the 2017 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award in Division I, Class 4A on Monday.

The junior quarterback has led the Mavericks to a school-best 12-0 start and a quarterfinal showdown with the top-ranked team in Class 4A on Friday, the Greeneville Green Devils, led by one of Martin’s co-Finalists for Mr. Football, quarterback Cade Ballard. The other finalist is Spring Hill’s Dontae Smith.

The Mr. Football Awards in all nine classifications will be presented on November 27th in Nashville.

In addition to Martin, our listening area is home to a few more finalists, including Coalfield quarterback Parker McKinney in Division I, Class 1A; Maryville QB Dylan Hopkins in Division I, Class 6A; and Catholic lineman Cade Mays in Division I, Class 5A. Additionally, Webb’s Morgan Ernst was named a finlaist in Division II, Class AA.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Martin, Mavericks quell Cyclones, ready for tilt at top-ranked Greeneville

Anderson County 38 Elizabethton 21: The Anderson County Mavericks advanced to the state quarterfinals and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved