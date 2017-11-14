ACHS QB Martin among 6 Knox-area Mr. Football finalists

Anderson County High School quarterback Stanton Martin was named one of three finalists for the 2017 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award in Division I, Class 4A on Monday.

The junior quarterback has led the Mavericks to a school-best 12-0 start and a quarterfinal showdown with the top-ranked team in Class 4A on Friday, the Greeneville Green Devils, led by one of Martin’s co-Finalists for Mr. Football, quarterback Cade Ballard. The other finalist is Spring Hill’s Dontae Smith.

The Mr. Football Awards in all nine classifications will be presented on November 27th in Nashville.

In addition to Martin, our listening area is home to a few more finalists, including Coalfield quarterback Parker McKinney in Division I, Class 1A; Maryville QB Dylan Hopkins in Division I, Class 6A; and Catholic lineman Cade Mays in Division I, Class 5A. Additionally, Webb’s Morgan Ernst was named a finlaist in Division II, Class AA.