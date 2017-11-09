AC School Board member Jo Williams recognized by state

(TSBA release) During its annual convention, the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) named five outstanding school board members to the All Tennessee School Board. Members of the board were selected by a panel of judges.

Following are the criteria for this award:

• Must have achieved Level IV in the boardsmanship award program

• Quality of service with emphasis on the previous 12 months

• Participation in board development activities with emphasis on the previous 12 months

• Specific accomplishments of the local board of education during the nominee’s term on the board

• Leadership activities at the local, regional, or state level

Members of the 2017 All Tennessee School Board include:

Jo Williams, Anderson County “During her 10 years as a school board member, Jo Williams has served the students of Anderson County at the highest level of commitment. She is also a champion for all public education at the state and national level,” stated Anderson County Superintendent Dr. Tim Parrott.