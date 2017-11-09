Home / Featured / AC School Board member Jo Williams recognized by state

AC School Board member Jo Williams recognized by state

Jim Harris 6 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

(TSBA release) During its annual convention, the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) named five outstanding school board members to the All Tennessee School Board. Members of the board were selected by a panel of judges.

Jo Williams, Anderson County Board of Education, with trophy from TSBA

Following are the criteria for this award:

• Must have achieved Level IV in the boardsmanship award program

• Quality of service with emphasis on the previous 12 months

• Participation in board development activities with emphasis on the previous 12 months

• Specific accomplishments of the local board of education during the nominee’s term on the board

• Leadership activities at the local, regional, or state level

Members of the 2017 All Tennessee School Board include:

Jo Williams, Anderson County “During her 10 years as a school board member, Jo Williams has served the students of Anderson County at the highest level of commitment. She is also a champion for all public education at the state and national level,” stated Anderson County Superintendent Dr. Tim Parrott.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

RSCC in Oak Ridge hosting all-ages open house

An open house is scheduled for tonight (Thursday, November 9) in the atrium of the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved