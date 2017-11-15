AC Register of Deeds Shelton wins COAT County Official of the Year honor

Anderson County Register of Deeds Tim Shelton has been selected by the County Officials Association of Tennessee as the state’s 2017 County Official of the Year. The award is presented annually at the county officials’ conference and the selection of who wins the award is made by other elected county officials throughout the state.

The organization, known as COAT, has over 500 members made up of Register of Deeds, County Clerks, County Court Clerks, Clerk and Masters, and County Trustees throughout the 95 counties of Tennessee. Former Anderson County Trustee Rodney Archer was named COAT’s executive director earlier this year.

The Tennessee County Official of the Year Award is the highest award given to a county official by the organization. Then-Anderson County Trustee Patsy Stair was the only other Anderson County official to win the award, which she did in 2000.

Shelton has received many awards since being elected Register of Deeds in 2002, having been selected as East Tennessee Register of the Year, Tennessee’s Register of the Year, and Tennessee’s Outstanding Register of the Year.

Shelton has also served in leadership roles as President of the East Tennessee Registers Association, The Tennessee Registers Association and the President of the County Officials Association of Tennessee.

Shelton recently announced he will seek reelection for Register of Deeds in 2018.