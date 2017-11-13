Home / Featured / AC Operations Committee meets Monday Nov. 13

The Anderson County Commission’s Operations Committee will meet tonight (Monday November 13th) at 6 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse.

Among the items that will be discussed will be the purchase of 17.08 acres of land on Norris Freeway for the new home of the Glen Alpine Convenience Center and a Materials Recovery Recycling Center. The purchase was initially agreed to by commissioners in October at a price of $375,000 but after some commissioners expressed reservations about the vote, it was rescinded and the matter referred to the Operations Committee.

Money for the purchase of the tract from an entity called Prime Resource LLC will come from the county’s Solid Waste Fund.

The Operations Committee meeting begins at 6 pm and will be televised on Comcast Cable Channel 95 in Anderson County, ACTV.

