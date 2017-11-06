6th Annual Night of Hope Dinner recap

(Submitted) The 6th Annual Night of Hope Dinner in Anderson County was once again a huge success, with $19,720 raised to benefit the American Cancer Society. The event was held at 205 Main on Thursday evening, November 9th with 170 guests seated at 21 tables hosted by area residents who have a desire to come together as a common voice against cancer. The emcee of the evening was Ron Arms. Special guest, Maria Cornelius, the author of “The Final Season – The Perseverance of Pat Summitt” talked to attendees about her breast cancer journey. A delicious barbecue dinner provided by Vernon’s Burnins which was served by the table hosts and high school students from the Gear Up Program with Hoppy Merryman. Randy Lowe auctioned off the desserts donated by area restaurants, caterers and bakers that were served at the event, totaling $3,545 in donations. Table hosts decorated their tables with various themes including: a 60’s hippie theme, Fish’in For a Cure, Tropical island theme, “Dressed for a Cure”, “Kick‘in Cancer” western theme, “Cruisin For a Cure”, Winter Wonderland, Autumn decorated tables and several others.

Kenny King dressed in 60’s hippie attire was crowned the “2017 Table Host of the Year” due to his fundraising efforts, table decorations and his table guests enthusiastic performance of Aquarius by the Fifth Dimension including his mom, Anna Belle King who was adorned with 12 Relay For Life cancer survivor medallions she has collected since the inception of the Clinton event in 2001. The “Best Decorated Table” was awarded to Anderson County Health Department led by Art Miller with their tropical island theme. The top fundraising award went to the Y12 Federal Credit Union at $2,600 led by table host, Jason Lawrence. The second place fundraising award went to Fox Toyota table with $2,555 raised. The third place in fundraising was awarded to breast cancer survivor, Vicki Gibson with $1,956 raised. Clinton Physical Therapy Center raised $6,243 as the event organizer. The event sponsors included: Knight’s Flowers, Anderson County Chief Deputy Mark Lucas and Herbie Clark State Farm Insurance.

A fun and exciting evening was had by all, as they came together to celebrate those who have won their battle against cancer, remember loved ones and raise money to continue to support American Cancer Society programs, advocacy efforts and cancer research. If you don’t want to miss the fun and being a part of this great event next year, please contact Kelly Lenz at Clinton Physical Therapy Center at 457-1649 or CPTCKLENZ@aol.com. Space is limited, so reserve your table early!!!