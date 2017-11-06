MENCS: Harvick passes Truex late, claims spot in Championship 4

(MRN) Kevin Harvick swept past race leader Martin Truex Junior ten laps from the finish and kept his Number-4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in front the rest of the way to claim victory on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, snapping Truex’s three-race winning streak on mile-and-a-half ovals. Truex was poised to continue his post-season dominance of intermediate tracks, leading for a stretch of thirty-seven laps as the race neared an end before Harvick’s late pass relegated him to second place – one-and-a-half seconds behind at the checkered flag. Denny Hamlin rode home in third place with Matt Kenseth and Brad Keselowski completing the top five. The win moved Harvick into The Championship Four in two weeks at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where he’ll be joined by Kyle Busch (last weekend’s winner at Martinsville Speedway) and Truex, who’s accumulated enough points to advance despite going oh-for-two in the semifinal round. That leaves one spot available in the championship race on November 19th in South Florida. Coming out of Texas, Keselowski leads Hamlin by nineteen points in the battle for that final transfer spot.

Stage wins on Sunday went to Harvick and Kyle Larson. Truex led a race-high 107 laps. Pole winner Kurt Busch failed to lead a lap but had top-ten finishes in each of the first two stages and placed ninth overall.

Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson labored to a twenty-seventh-place finish in his bid for a season sweep at T-M-S and is now at the bottom of the post-season standings, fifty-one points below the cutoff to advance.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Top 10 Finishers in the AAA Texas 500

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Kevin Harvick (3) 38

2. Martin Truex Jr. (7) 107

3. Denny Hamlin (2) 65

4. Matt Kenseth (35) 29

5. Brad Keselowski (10) —

6. Ryan Blaney (8) —

7. Joey Logano (36) 1

8. Chase Elliott (34) 1

9. Kurt Busch (Pole) —

10. Erik Jones (R) (4) —

2017 PLAYOFFS Unofficial Standings Semifinal Round

1. Martin Truex Jr. (Furniture Row) 4,168 Points

2. Kyle Busch (Joe Gibbs Racing) 4,118 (-50)

3. Kevin Harvick (Stewart-Haas) 4,112 (-56)

4. Brad Keselowski (Team Penske) 4,111 (-57)

5. Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing) 4,092 (-76)

6. Ryan Blaney (Wood Brothers) 4,089 (-79)

7. Chase Elliott (Hendrick M’sports) 4,062 (-106)

8. Jimmie Johnson (Hendrick) 4,060 (-108)

Inside the Playoffs

Title contenders filled five of the top six finishing positions on Sunday with fourth-place Matt Kenseth the only “outsider” in the group. Winner Kevin Harvick led the final ten laps en route to his second victory of the season. Runner-up Martin Truex Junior started seventh and has accumulated enough points to advance into the championship race. Denny Hamlin led sixty-five laps on the way to his third-place finish. Brad Keselowski made contact with Kyle Busch on the first lap and was forced to pit to replace a flat tire but rallied to finish fifth. And Ryan Blaney had top-ten finishes in each of the first two stages that helped him place sixth overall … The eight-man title field will be trimmed to the “final four” following the Can-Am 500 next weekend at Phoenix