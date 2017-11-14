14th annual Holiday Homecoming at Norris Dam State Park

Join Norris Dam State Park on Saturday December 9th from 5 to 9 pm for the 14th annual Holiday Homecoming event for a walk through time discovering old time holiday traditions from the 1930’s representing celebrations of the time in this region.

Celebrations will take place on the East Side of the Park as our rustic cabin area takes a look back and transforms into a winter village of festivities for the ‘old-time’ Holiday Season. The Community and local organizations will be participating in Holiday activities that will include; historic and educational interpretation, caroling, old-time music entertainment, theatrical holiday skits, storytelling, holiday treats and good old St. Nick to tell your wishes to.

Home-style dinners will be sold in the Tearoom with musical entertainment. Parking is a short distance from the event area and handicapped parking is available. Please be expected to walk approximately one mile, so dress warmly and comfortably. Also bring a flashlight for a safe, family evening outdoors amongst the rustic rental cabins.

ADMISSION IS FREE/DONATIONS ARE WELCOME/ NO ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES CONTACT: The park office @ 865-426-7461 or 1-800-543-9335