1 Turkey Shoot down, 2 more to go

Last Saturday was the first day of the Lions annual Turkey Shoot.

Winners receive a frozen turkey or a ham. Judges determine the winner for each round. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the Norris Lions Turkey Shoot go to the various charities supported by Lions. Some examples are eye screenings and glasses, Leader Dogs for the Blind, and Lions Volunteer Blind Industries in Morristown.

The Turkey Shoot continues on November 11 and 18. Hours are from 8:00am to 2:00 pm.

The turkey shoot site is located approximately 2.5 miles from Interstate 75 at the Norris-Clinton Exit heading towards Andersonville (or 1.1 miles from the traffic light at Norris).

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

