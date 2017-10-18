Yager announces plans for 24th annual Chili Supper, Silent Auction

The 24th annual Community Chili Supper and Silent Auction sponsored by Senator Ken Yager (R – Kingston) has been set for November 17, 2017. The event will take place in Harriman at Roane State Community College in the Student Lounge from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. EST. All proceeds raised will go to the operation of the Roane County Free Medical Clinic.

“I am happy to sponsor the annual chili supper and silent auction to benefit a local non-profit,” said Senator Yager. “This year we are pleased to support the Free Medical Clinic of Roane County, located in Harriman. The clinic provides no-charge primary care and wellness services to low-income uninsured residents of the county.”

Senator Yager served as Roane County Executive for 24 years (1982-2006). He was elected in 2008 to Senate District 11 which includes Roane, Rhea, Scott, Morgan, Campbell, Fentress and Pickett Counties. Tickets for the event are $5 at the door. Admission for preschool age children is free. Celebrity servers will ladle the “world famous” chili. Live entertainment direct from Nashville will entertain. There will also be a Silent Auction during the Chili Supper with proceeds also going to the Free Medical Clinic of Roane County. “As always for this event, the same rules will apply: serve good chili and make no speeches,” says Yager.