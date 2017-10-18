Home / Community Bulletin Board / Yager announces plans for 24th annual Chili Supper, Silent Auction

Yager announces plans for 24th annual Chili Supper, Silent Auction

Jim Harris

The 24th annual Community Chili Supper and Silent Auction sponsored by Senator Ken Yager (R – Kingston) has been set for November 17, 2017.  The event will take place in Harriman at Roane State Community College in the Student Lounge from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. EST. All proceeds raised will go to the operation of the Roane County Free Medical Clinic.

“I am happy to sponsor the annual chili supper and silent auction to benefit a local non-profit,” said Senator Yager. “This year we are pleased to support the Free Medical Clinic of Roane County, located in Harriman. The clinic provides no-charge primary care and wellness services to low-income uninsured residents of the county.”

Senator Yager served as Roane County Executive for 24 years (1982-2006).  He was elected in 2008 to Senate District 11 which includes Roane, Rhea, Scott, Morgan, Campbell, Fentress and Pickett Counties. Tickets for the event are $5 at the door.  Admission for preschool age children is free.  Celebrity servers will ladle the “world famous” chili. Live entertainment direct from Nashville will entertain.  There will also be a Silent Auction during the Chili Supper with proceeds also going to the Free Medical Clinic of Roane County.  “As always for this event, the same rules will apply: serve good chili and make no speeches,” says Yager.

