Y-12 historian Smith to retire

Y-12 National Security Complex Historian Ray Smith is retiring. Smith said he has been at Y-12 for 47 years, and he is retiring November 22.

Besides being Y-12 historian, Smith is also City of Oak Ridge historian and history columnist for The Oak Ridger newspaper.

Smith has been Y-12 historian for about 10 years. He has also been a maintenance manager at Y-12.

Smith, who is a Vietnam veteran, told our partners at Oak Ridge Today that he will continue to write and be the Oak Ridge historian. He is vice president of the Oak Ridge Heritage and Preservation Association, and he was recently appointed to the Tennessee Historical Commission. He is a local leader helping to preserve the city’s history.

Smith started at Y-12 in Maintenance in September 1970 and made it up to the second-in-command, according to information from Y-12. When Lockheed Martin left in 2000, Smith started helping identify buildings throughout the site, and that led to his current job as historian.

Y-12 advocated for the Muddy Boot Award for Smith in 2006, and he won it in December 2013. The Muddy Boot Award is a tribute to people who, through their work and community activities, make East Tennessee a stronger region. It’s presented by the East Tennessee Economic Council.

Information from Y-12 said Smith has been a tour guide for energy secretaries and National Nuclear Security Administration administrators, senators and representatives, and countless students and visitors.

Smith advised filmmaker Keith McDaniel on the documentary “Secret City—The Oak Ridge Story,” and he was also in the movie.

Smith has been a volunteer chaplain for the Oak Ridge Police Department, and he has been on the boards of charitable organizations such as Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties and been associated with the Boy Scouts of America.

Read more about the incredible career of Ray Smith at www.oakridgetoday.com.