XFS: Bowman takes checkers in Charlotte

(MRN) Alex Bowman passed race leader William Byron thirty-two laps from the finish and kept his Number-42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet in front the rest of the way to claim victory Saturday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway in a race whose start was delayed five hours by rain. Once the green flag flew, Daniel Suarez – who started from the pole – dominated the first two stages. He led eighty-two of the first ninety-three laps before fading to an eighth-place finish. Bowman started fourth and asserted himself down the stretch to claim his first X-finity Series win in his fifty-first start. He hadn’t raced since the 2016 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway nearly eleven months ago, spending the time since on NASCAR simulators at Hendrick Motorsports as he prepares to take Dale Earnhardt Junior’s place next season in the Number-88 Monster Energy Series Chevrolet. Bowman’s margin of victory Saturday was one-point-three seconds over runner-up Sam Hornish Junior.

Top 10 Finishers in the Drive for the Cure 300

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Alex Bowman (4) 32

2. Sam Hornish Jr. (31) —

3. Ryan Blaney (2) 38

4. Austin Dillon (12) —

5. Brennan Poole (9) —

6. Cole Custer (R) (13) —

7. Daniel Hemric (R) (8) —

8. Daniel Suarez (Pole) 111

9. Matt Tifft (R) (14) —

10. Elliott Sadler (7) 1

Playoff Standings – 2nd Round

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. William Byron (R) 2,134 —-

2. Daniel Hemric (R) 2,131 -3

3. Cole Custer (R) 2,129 -5

4. Elliott Sadler 2,123 -11

5. Justin Allgaier 2,118 -16

6. Brennan Poole 2,114 -20

7. Matt Tifft (R) 2,095 -39

8. Ryan Reed 2,080 -54

Eliminated from title contention: Brendan Gaughan, Michael Annett, Blake Koch and Jeremy Clements