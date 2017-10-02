XFS: Blaney spoils playoff party with win

(MRN) Ryan Blaney took his last lead of the race early in the final stage and kept the Number-22 Team Penske Ford in front over the final seventy-seven laps, cruising to victory on Saturday at Dover International Speedway. He beat runner-up Justin Allgaier to the checkered flag by nearly five seconds. After starting from the pole and winning the first stage, rookie William Byron rode home in third place. Daniel Hemric and Brennan Poole completed the top five. Playoff participants filled five of the top six spots in the final running order with Matt Tifft grabbing sixth place.

Saturday’s race was the second stop in the 2017 post-season. The twelve-driver field will be trimmed to eight following next weekend’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Brendan Gaughan, Michael Annett, Blake Koch and Jeremy Clements are the four drivers at the bottom of the playoff standings facing elimination.

Non-title contenders have now won the first two post-season races. Tyler Reddick was victorious last weekend.

Top 10 Finishers in the Drive Sober 200

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Ryan Blaney (8) 136

2. Justin Allgaier (4) —

3. William Byron (R) (Pole) 62

4. Daniel Hemric (R) (9) —

5. Brennan Poole (7) —

6. Matt Tifft (R) (23) —

7. Daniel Suarez (2) 2

8. Cole Custer (R) (6) —

9. Elliott Sadler (10) —

10. Brendan Gaughan (13) —

Playoff Leaders – First Round

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Justin Allgaier 2,107 —-

2. William Byron (R) 2,104 -3

3. Elliott Sadler 2,094 -13

4. Cole Custer (R) 2,093 -14

5. Daniel Hemric (R) 2,090 -17

6. Brennan Poole 2,082 -25

7. Matt Tifft (R) 2,067 -40

8. Ryan Reed 2,055 -52

9. Brendan Gaughan 2,053 -54

10. Michael Annett 2,048 -59