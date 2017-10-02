Home / Local Sports / XFS: Blaney spoils playoff party with win

XFS: Blaney spoils playoff party with win

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local Sports Leave a comment 24 Views

(MRN) Ryan Blaney took his last lead of the race early in the final stage and kept the Number-22 Team Penske Ford in front over the final seventy-seven laps, cruising to victory on Saturday at Dover International Speedway. He beat runner-up Justin Allgaier to the checkered flag by nearly five seconds. After starting from the pole and winning the first stage, rookie William Byron rode home in third place. Daniel Hemric and Brennan Poole completed the top five. Playoff participants filled five of the top six spots in the final running order with Matt Tifft grabbing sixth place.

Saturday’s race was the second stop in the 2017 post-season. The twelve-driver field will be trimmed to eight following next weekend’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Brendan Gaughan, Michael Annett, Blake Koch and Jeremy Clements are the four drivers at the bottom of the playoff standings facing elimination.

Non-title contenders have now won the first two post-season races. Tyler Reddick was victorious last weekend.

Top 10 Finishers in the Drive Sober 200

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Ryan Blaney (8) 136

2. Justin Allgaier (4) —

3. William Byron (R) (Pole) 62

4. Daniel Hemric (R) (9) —

5. Brennan Poole (7) —

6. Matt Tifft (R) (23) —

7. Daniel Suarez (2) 2

8. Cole Custer (R) (6) —

9. Elliott Sadler (10) —

10. Brendan Gaughan (13) —

Playoff Leaders – First Round

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Justin Allgaier 2,107 —-

2. William Byron (R) 2,104 -3

3. Elliott Sadler 2,094 -13

4. Cole Custer (R) 2,093 -14

5. Daniel Hemric (R) 2,090 -17

6. Brennan Poole 2,082 -25

7. Matt Tifft (R) 2,067 -40

8. Ryan Reed 2,055 -52

9. Brendan Gaughan 2,053 -54

10. Michael Annett 2,048 -59

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

HSFB: Mavericks, Wildcats roll

Anderson County 49 East Ridge 7: The #3 Mavericks steamrolled #5 East Ridge Friday, taking …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved