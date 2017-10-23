Home / Local Sports / XFS: Bell claims first series win

XFS: Bell claims first series win

Jim Harris 1 min ago

(MRN) Christopher Bell swept around race leader–and teammate–Erik Jones four laps from the finish and stayed in front the rest of the way to notch his first X-finity Series win on Saturday at Kansas Speedway. After making his decisive pass, Bell steered the Number-18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota up the track into the path of Jones – whose Camry plowed into the back of Bell’s car. Bell drove on to Victory Lane while Jones fell off the pace and finished fifteenth after winning the first two stages and leading a race-high 186 laps.

Tyler Reddick started from the pole and finished second, two-point-six seconds behind Bell at the checkered flag. Ryan Blaney, rookie William Byron and Justin Allgaier completed the top five.

It was the opening race in the semifinal round of the playoffs and Allgaier’s fifth-place finish lifted him into first place in the post-season standings, two points ahead of top-seeded Byron.

The race included eight lead changes among just five drivers.

Top 10 Finishers in the Kansas Lottery 300

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Christopher Bell (4) 4

2. Tyler Reddick (Pole) 3

3. Ryan Blaney (3) 3

4. William Byron (R) (6) —

5. Justin Allgaier (13) —

6. Austin Dillon (5) —

7. Elliott Sadler (11) —

8. Matt Tifft (R) (8) —

9. Ty Dillon (16) 4

10. Ryan Reed (15) —

Playoff Standings – Semifinal Round

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Justin Allgaier 3,066 —-

2. William Byron (R) 3,064 -2

3. Elliott Sadler 3,055 -11

4. Brennan Poole 3,038 -28

5. Matt Tifft (R) 3,033 -33

6. Ryan Reed 3,032 -34

Daniel Hemric (R) 3,032 -34

8. Cole Custer (R) 3,030 -36

