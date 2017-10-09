WWII vet awarded a Quilt of Valor

(Submitted) On Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 4, Gwen Cole and Kathy Chippendale of Clinch River Quilts of Valor made a special trip to the home of Frank Clouse to award him with a “Quilt of Valor.”

Clouse, 94, is a World War II veteran who served 18 months in Europe with the United States Army Air Corps, and then 10 months in the States. Clouse went on to work at K-25 and Y-12 following his service. The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.

Presenting Clouse with the quilt was Clinch River Quilts of Valor President Gwen Cole and Kathy Chippendale. On hand for the presentation were Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank, Anderson County Director of Veterans Services Leon Jaquet, and long-time friend of Clouse, Mr. Carson Baldwin. Carson Baldwin, himself a World War II Army veteran who had previously been awarded a Quilt of Valor, nominated Clouse for the quilt. “Frank and I have gone to church together for about 40 years, and we are the last two World War II veterans left in our church,” said Baldwin.

“It is our privilege to serve, honor and comfort you through the award of this Quilt of Valor, though we may never know the depth of your sacrifice,” said Cole during the presentation. Surrounded by his wife, Margaret, and his son, Frank, an appreciative Clouse told everyone he planned to “use the quilt, not just look at it”—and that he wished he had had the quilt when he was serving in Europe during “one of their coldest winters on record.”