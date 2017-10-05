Woman shot in dispute over puppy recuperating at UTMC

(Information from oak Ridge Today, WYSH news partner) The woman who was shot on Walsh Lane on Friday night, possibly five times around her torso, was in serious condition at UT Medical Center as of earlier this week, according to our partners at Oak Ridge Today.

The shooting at 104 Walsh Lane was reported at about 11 p.m. Friday and allegedly started with a dispute over a puppy.

43-year-old William Antwon Molette has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in the case.

Kathy Griffin suffered life-threatening injuries because of the shooting, and she had to be airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Trauma Center in Knoxville.

On Tuesday, UT Medical Center ssaid Griffin was in serious condition. The hospital is not able to release any other information.

After the shooting on Friday night, Molette was observed rapidly leaving the driveway at 104 Walsh Lane in a black sedan. The car accelerated away from the home and began traveling east on West Outer Drive.

Officers immediately stopped the fleeing vehicle, a black Ford Taurus registered in Alabama, at the intersection of West Outer Drive and West Wadsworth Circle, Moore said. Molette was driving the car, according to the affidavits, and officers found a .38 caliber revolver in the glove compartment in front of the passenger’s seat.

ORT reports that Molette confessed to shooting Grffin and that the “incident originated over him having to surrender his puppy. He said the victim insisted that he give the puppy up after he had grown attached to it. After relinquishing custody of the puppy, he began to hold a grudge toward the victim.

He reportedly told officers that he had drank (alcohol) in excess, which affected his mood and that when Griffin asked him what was wrong, he fired a .380 caliber pistol at her, emptying the clip and striking her several times.

Molette is a convicted felon and on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry, Moore said. Besides attempted first-degree murder, Molette has been charged with two counts of possessing a firearm while committing a dangerous felony, according to the Oak Ridge Police Department.

Molette remained jailed at the Anderson County Detention Facility in Clinton on Wednesday morning. His total bond has been set at $175,000.