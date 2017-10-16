Wildfire season upon us, burn permits required through May 15

Tennessee forestry officials said outdoor burning permits will be required as the state heads into wildfire season.

The Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry said in a news release that the wildfire season runs from Sunday until May 15. Burn permits are issued when conditions are conducive to safe burning. Permits are issued free of charge.

Burning without a permit is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a fine. Wildfires caused by arson are a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

According to the state’s wildfire website, www.burnsafetn.org, the following tips should be followed when it is safe to conduct a debris burn:

Check with local authorities to make sure there are no local restrictions on burning currently in place, especially in cities and towns that have their own burning permit system.

Notify your local fire department and neighbors to let them know your plans to burn

Do not burn on windy days

Stay abreast of changing weather conditions

Establish wide control lines down to bare mineral soil at least five feet wide around burn piles

Keep fire containment equipment on hand during the fire (e.g. rake, shovel, water)

Stay with the fire until it is completely out

Burning permits focus attention on the safe use of fire. From October 15 through May 15, anyone starting an open-air fire within 500 feet of a forest, grassland, or woodland must by law secure a burning permit from the Division of Forestry.

Permits are not required for burning in containers such as a metal barrel with a ½” mesh screen cover. Anyone needing to burn within an incorporated city should contact city authorities about any local burning ordinances. Many towns and cities have their own burning regulations that supersede the Division of Forestry’s burning permit program.

Permits from the Division of Forestry are free of charge and may be obtained by calling the Division of Forestry phone number listed below for the county where the burning will be done.

Burning permits by phone are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except on holidays. Permits may be obtained in advance for weekends and holidays.

Permits issued by the Division of Forestry are also available online any day of the week from 8am – 11pm Central Time. Click here to obtain a permit online.

Permits will not be issued on days and in locations if it is considered unsafe to conduct a debris burn.

For information on what materials may NOT be burned in Tennessee, please visit Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Open Burning Guidelines by clicking here. https://tn.gov/environment/article/apc-open-burning

To report illegal burning, please call toll-free 1-888-891-TDEC.

Here are the phone numbers to call in our listening area to obtain a burn permit:

Anderson (865) 494-9434

Campbell (423) 562-7838

Morgan (423) 346-6655

Roane (865) 354-1054

Union (865) 278-3348