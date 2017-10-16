Wildcats handle Dragons, 42-6, remain tied atop Region standings

Friday night, the Oak Ridge Wildcats downed the Clinton Dragons 42-6 for their 8th straight win in the series and their 18th victory in the last 20 meetings.

Wildcat QB Johnny Stewart completed 10 of his 18 pass attempts for 181 yards and 3 touchdowns, while also scoring on the ground. Two of his scoring passes went to Caleb Martin, one covering 25 yards and the other covering 78 yards on 3rd-and-38 with :31 to play in the first half. Jeremy Mitchell got the scoring started for Oak Ridge (6-2, 4-0 Region 3-5A) with a 21 yard catch in the first quarter. T.J. Johnson scored on defense for Oak Ridge as well, taking an interception back 24 yards just 19 seconds into the second half.

Clinton got on the board in the third quarter thanks to a Josh Breeden 86-yard touchdown romp. He finished the game with 99 yards rushing on just four carries.

For the night, the Dragons (2-6, 0-4) managed 118 yards of offense, just 13 through the air, and were held to minus-6 yards of total offense in the first half.

The teams combined for 20 penalties in the game, and Clinton turned the ball over three times, Oak Ridge just once.

The Wildcats are at Powell Friday while Clinton will host Campbell County Friday night on WYSH.

(Stats compiled by Dan McWilliams)

Clinton 0- 0- 6-0— 6

Oak Ridge. 14-14-14-0—42

Scoring

Oak Ridge—Jeremy Mitchell 21 pass from Johnny Stewart (Carson McGhee kick), 7:32, 1st

Oak Ridge—Caleb Martin 25 pass from Stewart (McGhee kick), 2:16, 1st

Oak Ridge—Tyrell Romano 5 run (McGhee kick), 9:29, 2nd

Oak Ridge—Martin 78 pass from Stewart (McGhee kick), 0:31.8, 2nd

Oak Ridge—T.J. Johnson 24 interception return (McGhee kick), 11:41, 3rd

Clinton—Josh Breeden 86 run (pass failed), 8:58, 3rd

Oak Ridge—Stewart 17 run (Brady Hutson kick), 7:01, 3rd

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 4, Oak Ridge 13

Rushes-yards: Clinton 28-105, Oak Ridge 26-115

Passing yards: Clinton 13, Oak Ridge 191

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 2-10-2, Oak Ridge 11-20-1

Total plays-yards: Clinton 38-118, Oak Ridge 46-306

Punts-avg: Clinton 7-33.9, Oak Ridge 2-35.5

Return yardage: Clinton 136, Oak Ridge 114

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 4-37, Oak Ridge 1-2

Penalties-yards: Clinton 12-105, Oak Ridge 8-90

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 2-1, Oak Ridge 2-1

Time of possession: Clinton 27:30, Oak Ridge 20:30

Time of game: 2 hours, 11 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards

Clinton: Breeden 4-99 (TD), Reagan McKamey 4-11, Cameron Washington 8-8, Isaiah Washington 4-8, Anthony Shervington 1-6, Jayven Booker 1-6, Jacob Brock 3-minus 14, Luke Harrison 3-minus 19; Oak Ridge: Romano 9-44 (TD), Carter Alexander 6-24, Stewart 4-19 (TD), Kai’Reese Pendergrass 1-12, Kevin Reedy 1-8, K-Juan Stacey-Wright 2-3, Isaiah Johnson 1-2, Herbert Booker 1-2, Caelan Thompson 1-1

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)

Clinton: Brock 2-7-1 13, Harrison 0-2-0 0, Andrew Shoopman 0-1-1 0; Oak Ridge: Stewart 10-18-0 183 (3 TDs), Booker 1-1-0 8, Reedy 0-1-1 0

Receptions – yards

Clinton: Andrew Niner 1-7, Cody Parker 1-6; Oak Ridge: Martin 3-126 (2 TDs), Booker 2-19, I. Johnson 2-15, Mitchell 1-21 (TD), Romano 1-12, Pendergrass 1-minus 1, Adarius Simpson 1-minus 1

Punting – total yards – average

Clinton: Garrett Zody 6-209-34.8, Blake Cooper 1-28-28.0; Oak Ridge: Isaac Quick 2-71-35.5

Kickoff returns – yards

Clinton: Niner 3-50, Shervington 2-39, I. Washington 1-20; Oak Ridge: I. Johnson 1-17

Punt returns – yards

Clinton: Shervington 1-5, Team 1-2; Oak Ridge: Martin 6-73

Interceptions – yards returned

Clinton: Niner 1-20; Oak Ridge: T. J. Johnson 1-24, Booker 1-0

Fumble recoveries

Clinton: Trevor Linderman; Oak Ridge: Ramar Hawkins

Sacks – yards

Clinton: Trevon Hill 1-2; Oak Ridge: Mitchell 3-27, Booker 1-10

2017 Football Division I Class AAAAA Region 3 Standings

Rank Team Region Overall 1 Fulton 4-0 100.0% 7-1 87.5% 2 Oak Ridge 4-0 100.0% 6-2 75.0% 3 West 3-1 75.0% 5-3 62.5% 4 Campbell County 2-2 50.0% 6-2 75.0% 5 Powell 2-3 40.0% 5-3 62.5% 6 Clinton 0-4 0.0% 2-6 25.0% 7 Karns 0-5 0.0% 2-6 25.0%