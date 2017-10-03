Wanda Sue Walden, age 71, of Pioneer (Stinking Creek Community), passed away Sunday, October 1, 2017.Preceded in death by husband: Gene Walden, Parents: Claude & Thelma Raines Baird, Brothers: Wayne Baird, Kenneth Baird, Leon Baird MIA
Survivors
Daughter: Rebecca Baird and husband Scott
Son: Michael Walden
Granddaughter: Johnna Baird
Sister: Margaret Petree & husband Vann
Several nieces and nephews
Services7 PM Wednesday at Cross-Smith Chapel
Rev. Pat Ayers, Rev. Jeff Bullock officiating
Interment 11 AM Thursday at Powell Valley Cemetery
Family will receive friends 5-7 PM Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home