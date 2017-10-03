Home / Obituaries / Wanda Sue Walden, age 71, of Pioneer (Stinking Creek Community)

Wanda Sue Walden, age 71, of Pioneer (Stinking Creek Community)

Wanda Sue Walden, age 71, of Pioneer (Stinking Creek Community), passed away Sunday, October 1, 2017.Preceded in death by husband: Gene Walden, Parents: Claude & Thelma Raines Baird, Brothers: Wayne Baird, Kenneth Baird, Leon Baird MIA

Survivors

Daughter: Rebecca Baird and husband Scott

Son: Michael Walden

Granddaughter: Johnna Baird

Sister: Margaret Petree & husband Vann

Several nieces and nephews

Services7 PM Wednesday at Cross-Smith Chapel

Rev. Pat Ayers, Rev. Jeff Bullock officiating

Interment 11 AM Thursday at Powell Valley Cemetery

Family will receive friends 5-7 PM Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be given at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

