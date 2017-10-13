Home / Obituaries / Wanda Jo Hughes, age 81, of Clinton

2 days ago

Wanda Jo Hughes, age 81, of Clinton, Tennessee passed peacefully after a lengthy illness with her family by her side. Wanda was born on July 29, 1936 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Rex and Flossie Foust Hayes. Wanda attended Lake City Christian Fellowship. She loved to read, work crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles, play cards, and spending time with her family and friends. Wanda went on 16 cruises in her lifetime. She loved to go on cruises. Wanda was a member of an MG Car Club for years and enjoyed fishing when she was able. In addition to her parents, Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, John Frank Hughes, brothers Stanley and Bill Hayes, and nephew, Rex Hayes.
Survivors Include:
Son                              James Richard Wylie                                                  Lake City
Daughter                    Katy Wylie Elliott                                                       Clinton
Grandchildren            Shannon Janel Phillips and husband Danny             Clinton
                                    Wesley James Wylie                                                  Maryville
Great Grandchild Carter Jo Phillips
Special Friend             Pat Caskey                                                                  New Hudson, MI
Special Nephew         Gary Hayes                                                                 Woodstock, GA
And many cousins, nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
Visitation:  5:00 – 7:00 PMSaturday, October 14, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 7:00 PM Saturday, October 14, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Wanda’s granddaughter, Shannon, and Pastor Justin Phillips officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Grandview Cemetery in Clinton, Tennessee for graveside services.

