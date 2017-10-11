Home / Obituaries / Virginia Williams age 88 of Knoxville

Virginia Williams age 88 of Knoxville

Virginia Williams age 88 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Tennova Physicians Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.  She was a very loving mother and Nanny, and was a nanny to everyone who knew her.  Virginia loved her grandchildren.  She loved birds and flowers.  Virginia was of the Baptist faith.

Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Ethel Cox; and several brothers and sisters.

Virginia is survived by her son, Tommy Williams and Debbie of Knoxville, TN; daughters, Gaynell Cook of Paris, TN, Claudette Irwin and husband Wayne of Clinton, TN, Shelly Howell and husband Tim of Knoxville, TN; brother, Bill Cox and wife Evelyn of KY; sisters, Betty Cox of Knoxville, TN, Nancy Whebbie and husband Billie Joe of FL, Mary Howard of GA; 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Virginia’s family will receive her friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm on Wednesday, October 11, 2016 with her funeral service to follow at 8:00pm all in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN.  Virginia’s interment will be at 11:00am on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Greenwood cemetery in Knoxville, TN.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

 

