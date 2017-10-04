Home / Community Bulletin Board / UT to host Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade and Pet Expo

Jim Harris Community Bulletin Board

(Submitted) The University of Tennessee Gardens, Knoxville, is going to the dogs for a Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade and Pet Expo. The event, sponsored by the UT Gardens, Knoxville, and the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, caters to dogs and dog lovers and will be held Sunday, Oct. 22, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the UT Gardens on the agricultural campus.

Enjoy a costumed pet parade emceed by Erin Donovan with Visit Knoxville. WBIR anchor John Becker is this year’s Grand Marshal. Judged categories include bad to the bone (scariest), funny bone (funniest), do(g) it yourself (homemade), pup culture (pop culture/character) and Judges’ Choice awards, including Bone-a-Fido (best in show). The event also includes an expo of educational booths, pet businesses and rescue groups. Various food trucks will be on hand for people wanting to purchase food. People are encouraged to participate in a food drive to benefit East Tennessee Spay & Neuter. They accept all varieties of dog and cat food. They also welcome dog and cat treats.

The event is free to attend. Parade preregistration is $10 per costume entry (can include multiple dogs as one costume). Preregistration ends Tuesday, Oct. 17, at midnight. Day-of registration begins at 1 p.m. and is $15 per costume entry. The parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. and is judged by locally known dog lovers. Shirts will also be available for purchase.

For additional information or to register please visit tiny.utk.edu/howloween.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

