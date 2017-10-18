Home / Community Bulletin Board / UT Arboretum Fall Plant Sale Saturday

UT Arboretum Fall Plant Sale Saturday

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society’s Fall Plant Sale will be held Saturday, October 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UT Arboretum in Oak Ridge.

Several area nurseries, as well as the UT Arboretum Society’s members and friends, will be offering a variety of plants during Saturday’s sale.

Cash, checks, and credit cards will be accepted for payment.

There will be numerous vendors set up around the Arboretum and organizers say Will Witte, the Society’s “Answer Man,” will be there to answer all of your plant questions.

Dano’s Hot Dogs will be back with hot dogs, burgers, and lemonade.

Proceeds from this sale go to support the University of Tennessee Arboretum in Oak Ridge, which is located at 901 South Illinois Avenue.

For more information on the Fall Plant Sale, call (865) 482-6656.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

County, city schools get good news from state

The Clinton City Schools are celebrating outstanding scores on a state metric that measures students’ …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved