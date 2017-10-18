UT Arboretum Fall Plant Sale Saturday

The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society’s Fall Plant Sale will be held Saturday, October 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UT Arboretum in Oak Ridge.

Several area nurseries, as well as the UT Arboretum Society’s members and friends, will be offering a variety of plants during Saturday’s sale.

Cash, checks, and credit cards will be accepted for payment.

There will be numerous vendors set up around the Arboretum and organizers say Will Witte, the Society’s “Answer Man,” will be there to answer all of your plant questions.

Dano’s Hot Dogs will be back with hot dogs, burgers, and lemonade.

Proceeds from this sale go to support the University of Tennessee Arboretum in Oak Ridge, which is located at 901 South Illinois Avenue.

For more information on the Fall Plant Sale, call (865) 482-6656.