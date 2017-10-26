US Senator lauds Mavericks’ patriotic entrance

A few weeks ago, in response to the controversy surrounding player protests in the NFL during the National Anthem, the Anderson County High School football team made a statement of their own, running out on to the field before a game through red, white, and blue fireworks, carrying American flags to the tune of Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue.”

That entrance has been viewed thousands of times online and, now has also drawn the attention of none other than US Senator Lamar Alexander.

The Tennessee Senator penned a letter to Maverick Coach Davey Gillum and the football team congratulating them on their display of what he called “a significant amount of maturity, respect and patriotism.” A teacher at the school alerted Alexander to the display, which clearly moved the longtime politician.

Alexander writes: I have spent most of my life working to remove obstacles based on race, clearing a path, making a more level playing field. During my lifetime, I have seen the terrible damage our country suffers when we make distinctions based on race, especially when the government itself does so. I am determined as United States Senator to do my best to make sure every American, regardless of race, has an opportuinity to live the American dream–and to condemn any actions or statements that suggest otherwise.”

The letter, dated October 2nd, concludes with Senator Alexander commending Coach Gillum for his “teaching and demonstrating these powerful lessons. Very best wishes for a great season of football. Go Mavericks!”