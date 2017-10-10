Home / Featured / Union, MMC extend deal to continue negotiations

Union, MMC extend deal to continue negotiations

Late Monday Service Employees Iinternational Union Local 205  and Methodist Medical Center agreed to a contract extension lasting throughNovember 15, 2017.  The current contracts covering over 800 workers at the hospital were set to expire at midnight tonight.

“There still a number of key issues on the table, and this extension will give both sides time to hopefully work through our differences and find common ground,”  said Shanella Hawkins, RN in a union press release.  The parties have been utilizing a federal mediator  to help facilitate contract talks.

On Sunday around 150 people gathered to protest the current state of negotiations, according to the release.

