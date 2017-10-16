Union County shooting leaves one dead, one jailed

A 26-year-old man was shot to death Friday in Luttrell off Megan Lane in Union County.

The victim has been identified as Adam Paulette of Luttrell, and authorities say he died at a local hospital.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office say that the suspect in the shooting is 57-year-old Martin Gammon, who was was found at the scene, arrested and is now at the Union County Jail being held under a $1 million bond on a charge of criminal homicide.

Investigators say that the the two men had been arguing before the shooting.