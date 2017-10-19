TTC: Big Garage Sale!!!

BIG 2-day garage sale coming to South Clinton Friday October 20th and Saturday October 21st, from 9 am to 3 pm each day. They will have HUNDREDS of items for sale at the intersection at the south end of Hi-Way Drive and Clinch Avenue (Hwy 25W) so watch for the signs and stop in for great deals. Call 865-604-6276 for more information.
