Tracy Lee Grace Humphrey of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, October 13th, 2017 at the age of 53. Tracy was born on January 31, 1964 in Hopkinsville, KY, to Charles Anthony Grace and Francis Gann. Tracy was a homemaker, an extraordinary wife and mother, sister and friend. Tracy is survived by her husband, James Randall (Jim) Humphrey, her children, son Ryan and his wife Ashley, daughter Holly Humphrey, her honorary sons, Chris Hinton and Devin Stephenson, two grandchildren, Donovan and Lilly Humphrey, sisters Victoria Hilderman, Crystal Denny (husband, Brian), Chelsea Davidson (husband, Jeremy), Emily Grace, and Toni Grace, along with many nieces and nephews, along with her best friend, Dennis Wilder. Tracy was preceded in death by her father, Charles Anthony Grace, mother, Francis Gann, and father and mother-in-law, Joy and Samuel Rice.

Tracy touched many lives, and was a mother to all. She loved to read, listen to rock ‘n roll music, and spend time with her children and grandchildren. A memorial will be held for family and friends at First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge on Friday, October 20th at 6:00 p.m.

“I wanna write her name in the sky

I’m gonna free fall out into nothin’

Gonna leave this world for awhile

And I’m free, free fallin’”

-Tom Petty

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com