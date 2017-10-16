THP issues 905 distracted driving citations after bus tour

Between Monday, October 9, and Thursday, October 12, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) and the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) partnered with local law enforcement for Tennessee’s second statewide bus tour to crack down on distracted driving. The THP provided two large, black and tan buses marked with THP logos to transport law enforcement as they observed motorists for traffic violations.

Officers representing various agencies riding the THP bus communicated with ground units after observing traffic violations to initiate the execution of enforcement action. Each district conducted approximately two hours of enforcement.

In April 2017, Tennessee’s first bus tour yielded 224 total traffic citations statewide. During the second tour, earlier this month, law enforcement officers issued a total of 905 citations statewide.