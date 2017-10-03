Third Annual First Responders Appreciation Day Saturday

The First Responders Appreciation Committee of Oak Ridge will present the Third Annual First Responders Appreciation Day on Saturday, October 7, at 2 pm in the parking lot of Swifty’s Atomic Bar and Grill in Oak Ridge.

Organizers say they will have a waterslide for the kids, free food provided by Sysco Foods, and music. Plus, they will have booths featuring DotDotSmile; Handmade Wreaths; Honey Pots; The Mystic Orb jewelry; National Martial Arts; Outta the Attic; Paparazzi Jewelry; Plum Crazy Boutique; and SET Guns and Range.

Saturday’s celebration is dedicated to all local area first responders to include law enforcement officers, fire fighters, and emergency medical services personnel. A roll call of the fallen police, firefighters, and EMS in 2017will take place, along with a candlelight vigil to honor their memories.

Scheduled speakers nclude Oak Ridge City Council members Rick Chinn and Jim Dodson; Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk William Jones; Tennessee Representative John Ragan; Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank; and Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally.

Swifty’s Atomic Bar and Grill is at 119 South Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge.