The Man Run returns for a 10th year Nov. 5th

(Submitted, UTMC) One in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. But you can help fight the disease in East Tennessee by participating in THE MAN RUN for Prostate Cancer Awareness, presented by Regal Entertainment Group. Now in its tenth year, THE MAN RUN is an event for the entire family that honors prostate cancer survivors, promotes prostate cancer awareness and raises funds for prostate screening and men’s health research, outreach and educational programs throughout the community, delivered by The University of Tennessee Medical Center Cancer Institute.

This year’s THE MAN RUN is Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. at UT Medical Center. The event includes a 10K and 5K race, as well as a family fun walk. Online registration for the event is available at www.ManRun.org, For more information, call 865-305-6611.

“With the exception of skin cancer, prostate cancer is the leading cause of cancer in men but when caught early, it can often be treated successfully,” said Renee Hawk, vice president of the Cancer Institute at UT Medical Center. “Prostate cancer is a serious disease and THE MAN RUN is an extremely positive event for our community as it promotes prostate cancer awareness and supports important screening and education programs for men’s health.”

In addition to the race, there will be a luncheon for prostate cancer survivors and a guest beginning at noon in the Survivors Tent located in the Cancer Institute parking lot. Parking will be available in Parking Garage H. Please RSVP to 865-305-6611 to attend the lunch.

According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 161,000 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed, and more than 27,000 men will die from the disease this year. Early detection, through methods such as prostate cancer screenings, is crucial to boosting survival rates.

The mission of The University of Tennessee Medical Center, the region’s only hospital to achieve status as a Magnet® recognized organization, is to serve through healing, education and discovery. UT Medical Center, a 609-bed, not-for-profit academic medical center, serves as a referral center for Eastern Tennessee, Southeast Kentucky and Western North Carolina. The medical center, the region’s only Level I Trauma Center, is one of the largest employers in Knoxville. For more information about The University of Tennessee Medical Center, visit online at www.utmedicalcenter.org.