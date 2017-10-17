Terrie Lorraine Crowder age 67 of Andersonville, TN passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Terrie loved to socialize and was a great cook. She loved her family and Lone Mountain Church and those who attended there. Terrie had been looking forward to her granddaughter’s upcoming wedding in December. Terrie was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Mary Ellen Owens; two husbands, Roy Branum Jr. and Ed Crowder; infant daughter, Tina Branum; brother, Kenny Owens and sister, Mary Duncan.

Terrie is survived by her sons, Roy Branum & his wife Amber and Christopher Branum & his wife Danielle all of Andersonville, TN; daughters, Judy Wilkerson & her husband Dwayne of Andersonville and Carmela Wilkerson; brothers, Bill Owens and Jeffrey Owens; sisters, Vicky Rebbert and Denise Owens; 23 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Terrie’s family will receive her friends on Wednesday, October, 18, 2017 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with her funeral service immediately following at 8:00 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. Freddie Bean officiating. Terrie’s interment will be on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 11:00 am at New Home Baptist Church Cemetery in Andersonville.

