Home / Local News / Tennessee Science Bowl coming to Oak Ridge in 2018

Tennessee Science Bowl coming to Oak Ridge in 2018

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 22 Views

The 2018 Tennessee Science Bowl (TSB), sponsored by the Department of Energy (DOE), Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU), Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE), Pellissippi State Community College (PSCC), and other local companies and organizations will be held in Oak Ridge on February 23-24, 2018. The TSB is an academic contest in which teams of 4 students compete to rapidly and correctly answer questions on a variety of science topics. With over sixty teams coming out to compete, the TSB is in need of over 200 volunteers. Please consider volunteering for such an incredible event!  A volunteer can apply here or reach out to Jennifer.Tyrell@orau.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

REMINDER: OR Halloween Party Thursday, volunteers still needed

(Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will host …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved