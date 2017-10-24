Tennessee Science Bowl coming to Oak Ridge in 2018

The 2018 Tennessee Science Bowl (TSB), sponsored by the Department of Energy (DOE), Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU), Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE), Pellissippi State Community College (PSCC), and other local companies and organizations will be held in Oak Ridge on February 23-24, 2018. The TSB is an academic contest in which teams of 4 students compete to rapidly and correctly answer questions on a variety of science topics. With over sixty teams coming out to compete, the TSB is in need of over 200 volunteers. Please consider volunteering for such an incredible event! A volunteer can apply here or reach out to Jennifer.Tyrell@orau.org.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

