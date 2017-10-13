Tennessee Building Commission OKs money for Oliver Springs depot

State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) said that the Tennessee Building Commission approved the appropriation of $100,000 for the Oliver Springs L&N Depot today at their meeting in Nashville. The funds were approved after Sen. Yager wrote Finance and Administration Commissioner Larry Martin earlier this year asking for an appropriation for the project, laying out the reasons it should be included in Governor Bill Haslam’s budget. Governor Haslam then placed the funds in his amended budget which was adopted by the General Assembly in May.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $200,000.

“The Oliver Springs Depot is a priceless landmark in desperate need of repair,” said Sen. Yager. “Volunteers have made a herculean effort to restore it, but these funds will be crucial to finishing the restoration project. The Depot not only has great potential for tourism, it also preserves our community’s history for generations to come.”

During the State Building Commission meeting, Secretary of State Tre Hargett remarked, “Chairman Yager has been a strong advocate of this project and has worked very hard to see it approved. My office, along with many others, has supported him during this process.”

The Depot was built in the 1890’s and served as a focal point in the life and commerce of the town. It currently houses the town’s library and a museum of local history.